Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.50 on Monday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,731,631.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares in the company, valued at $819,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,731,631.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.