First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $6,450,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $30.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

