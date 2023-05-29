Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8 %

Brookfield Announces Dividend

NYSE BN opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

