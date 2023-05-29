First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 896 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 533.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $96.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.