Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,757,000 after acquiring an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $273.03 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day moving average is $299.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

