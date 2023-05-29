603 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $350.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

