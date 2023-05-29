First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:SAP opened at $131.41 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

