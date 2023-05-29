Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 137 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $210.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average is $203.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.