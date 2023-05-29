Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in CDW by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $174.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.12.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

