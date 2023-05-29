Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,511 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

