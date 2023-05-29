Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,980,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 24,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Amarin by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Amarin by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amarin Price Performance

About Amarin

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.