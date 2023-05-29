Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toll Brothers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 120.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

