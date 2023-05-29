Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $14,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 2.1 %

AMX opened at $22.31 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Articles

