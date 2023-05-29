Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $56,090,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.