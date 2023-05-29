Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

