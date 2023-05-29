Synthetix (SNX) Reaches Market Cap of $630.95 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00008689 BTC on exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $630.95 million and approximately $24.03 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,950,466 coins and its circulating supply is 260,095,254 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

