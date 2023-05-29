Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.60 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $100.60 million and approximately $20.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

