Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $51.01 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.