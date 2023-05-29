Reviewing RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A Stem -37.59% -26.02% -10.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $362.98 million 2.11 -$124.05 million ($0.95) -5.19

This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 1 3 10 0 2.64

Stem has a consensus target price of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 151.99%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Stem beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

