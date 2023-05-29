Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2.0% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading lowered shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.80.

HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

