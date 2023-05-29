Critical Survey: Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) versus Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20% Viavi Solutions 3.57% 15.92% 5.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Viavi Solutions 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chavant Capital Acquisition and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Viavi Solutions $1.18 billion 1.89 $15.50 million $0.18 55.56

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.