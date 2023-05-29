Hedera (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.68 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $19.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001022 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.4059 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05296201 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $18,997,315.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

