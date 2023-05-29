Prom (PROM) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00015501 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $78.98 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.32860679 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,414,235.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

