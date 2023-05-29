Centrifuge Price Down 1.8% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $1.14 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.22487273 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,182,390.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

