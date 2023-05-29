Theta Network Achieves Market Cap of $864.01 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Theta Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Network has a total market cap of $864.01 million and $9.15 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Theta Network is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

