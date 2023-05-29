New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.5 %

FAST opened at $55.16 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.