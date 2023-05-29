New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.