Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,219 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $130.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

