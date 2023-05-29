Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

