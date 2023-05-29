Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Performance

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

