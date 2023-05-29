Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 461,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.69 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Amerant Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.