Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 726,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 19,422.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

