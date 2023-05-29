AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 820,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.