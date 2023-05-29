ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 30th total of 400,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 449,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

