argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $401.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 0.75. argenx has a 52-week low of $304.14 and a 52-week high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

