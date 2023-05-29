Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Drops By 13.3%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 610,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARBE opened at $2.23 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 84.08% and a negative net margin of 1,420.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbe Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

