Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Drops By 15.5%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 698,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $121,177.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

