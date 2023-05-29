American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Rebel during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Trading Up 5.2 %

American Rebel Company Profile

NASDAQ:AREB opened at $0.19 on Monday. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

