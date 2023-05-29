Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Update

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,657.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,854 shares of company stock worth $194,235. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 139,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $789.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.48.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Further Reading

