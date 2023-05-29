Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 1.7 %

About Argo Blockchain

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.18 on Monday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

