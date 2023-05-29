Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Trading Up 3.2 %

ARKOW opened at $1.30 on Monday. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

