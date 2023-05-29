Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Drops By 9.3%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $85.51 and a 1-year high of $148.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.34 million. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,559,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

