Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTI. Chardan Capital cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $0.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

