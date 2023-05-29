Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

