SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,421 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM stock opened at $317.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day moving average is $341.21. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Further Reading

