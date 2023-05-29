SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSAN opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Cosan S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

