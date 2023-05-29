Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $46.45 on Monday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Silgan by 90,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

