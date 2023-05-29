DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,429,000 after buying an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DoorDash by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,393,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after buying an additional 1,261,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $213,459.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,938.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $213,459.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,938.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,224 shares of company stock valued at $65,065,595 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DoorDash Stock Up 1.4 %
DoorDash stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
