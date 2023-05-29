Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,413 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SO opened at $69.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,527 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

