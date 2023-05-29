iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
